Malaysia puts pauper Pakistan to shame, seizes leased Boeing 777 for failure to pay rent

A Boeing-777 aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was seized by Malaysia at the Kuala Lumpur Airport due to non-payment of aircraft lease dues, according to local media reports.

The PIA plane was seized on the order of a local Malaysian court over the non-payment of $4 million, Daily Pakistan reported.

This was for the second time when a PIA plane was seized. Earlier, it was stopped from flying after the passengers had boarded the plane, the report said.

Back then, Pakistan used diplomatic channels to assure payment of dues and got permission for the flight.

After the plane was seized, PIA had to send another plane to Kuala Lumpur to airlift the crew and passengers stranded following the incident.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was owned by the PIA, according to a PIA spokesperson, who added that the company submitted false facts and figures to get stay order, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.