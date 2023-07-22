Malaysia halts music festival after same-sex kiss by UK band The 1975

A day after the lead singer of the British pop rock band The 1975 kissed a male bandmate onstage and denounced the nation’s anti-LGBT policies, the Malaysian government on Saturday cancelled a music festival in the nation’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.

After meeting with the organisers of the Good Vibes Festival, a three-day event that would last through Sunday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil declared on Twitter that “there will be no compromise against any party that challenges, disparages, and violates Malaysian laws.”

According to a government group that monitors foreigners’ filming and performances, The 1975 have also been forbidden from performing in Malaysia.

In Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, homosexuality is illegal. Lesbian, homosexual, bisexual, and transgender rights organisations have warned of a rise in hostility towards these communities.

In videos posted on social media late on Friday, Healy was seen kissing bassist Ross MacDonald after criticising Malaysia’s stance against homosexuality in a profanity-laden speech to the festival audience.

“I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” he said. “I don’t see the fucking point … of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

Healy later cut short the set, telling the crowd: “All right, we’ve got to go. We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, I’ll see you later.”

For a comment, the band could not be reached right away. Healy posted the festival’s cancellation notice along with the message, “Ok well why don’t you try and not make out with Ross for 20 years,” in an Instagram story that seemed to be a joke about the incident. Not as simple as it seems.

At a 2019 concert in the United Arab Emirates, which similarly forbids homosexual conduct, Healy received criticism for kissing a male fan, according to media reports.

Healy’s “controversial conduct and remarks” led to the show’s cancellation, which festival organiser Future Sound Asia (FSA) apologised for. The band’s management was alleged to have made a commitment to upholding performance regulations.

“Regrettably, Healy did not honour these assurances,” it said in a statement.

The festival had been scheduled to showcase 43 performances from local and international artists across the three-day weekend. The 1975 were the headlining act for Friday, with Australian singer The Kid Laroi and U.S. band The Strokes the main events on Saturday and Sunday. Performances on both days were called off.

FSA expressed concern that the incident could “erode the confidence of music promoters and various stakeholders … and threaten the stability of our burgeoning live arts scene”.

Communications Minister Fahmi said Malaysia was committed to supporting the development of creative industries and freedom of expression.

“However, never touch on the sensitivities of the community, especially those that are against the traditions and values ​​of the local culture,” he said.

The government in March introduced stricter guidelines, including on dress code and conduct, for foreign acts coming to Malaysia, citing the need to protect sensitivities, media reported.

Friday’s incident sparked uproar on Malaysian social media, including among some members of the LGBT community, who accused Healy of “performative activism” and said his action could expose the community to more stigma and discrimination.

“Matt Healy undoubtedly just made it worse for queer Malaysians who actually live here, and have to face the consequences because we all know our politicians are gonna use this to further their agenda,” Carmen Rose, a Malaysian drag queen and performer, said on Twitter.

The 1975 are on Sunday due to play at a festival in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, where a recent LGBT event was cancelled amid security threats.

The Jakarta festival’s organisers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether the band would play.

The uproar comes at a politically sensitive time in multi-ethnic Malaysia where Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s progressive coalition government will face its first major test of public support in August, when six states hold elections.

An alliance of opposition parties, largely representing the majority ethnic Malay community, has accused the government of not doing enough to protect the rights of Muslims.

The premier has said his government would uphold principles of Islam and will not recognise LGBT rights.

