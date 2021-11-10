Malala Yousafzai, activist and Nobel laureate, announces her marriage on Twitter
'Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life,' she wrote on Twitter, where she also posted images of herself and her husband on their wedding day
London: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England, she announced on social media.
"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, where she also posted images of herself and her new husband on their wedding day.
"We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added.
Today marks a precious day in my life.
Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.
📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP
— Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021
A nikkah ceremony is the first step in an Islamic marriage.
When she was 15, Yousafzai was shot in the head by militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban, in her hometown in the Swat valley while on a school bus in 2012.
She recovered after months of treatment at home and abroad before co-writing a best-selling memoir titled "I am Malala."
Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a 17-year-old in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children's rights activist from India.
She graduated last year from the University of Oxford with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.
Now 24 years old, she advocates for girls' education, with her non-profit Malala Fund has invested $2 million in Afghanistan.
She has also signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.
also read
I think the Nobel Prize Committee took the right decision: Malala
Little disappointed for not being awarded the Nobel Peace prize for this year, Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenage-activist who was shot by the Taliban a year ago, has said she needs to work a lot.
I was compelled to share Malala's story with my kids: Jolie
Actress Angelina Jolie has written an essay sharing how she informed her children about Pakistani child activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot early this month.
Update: Pak teen Malala's condition improves after operation
The young children’s rights leader Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by militants in Swat along with two other schoolgirls, is showing improvement, Geo News reported.