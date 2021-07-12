Malala Day: All you need to know about young activist who advocated for women's rights in education

In honour of the education activist, the United Nations declared 12 July, which is also her birthday, as Malala Day to support world education

In honour of the young activist Malala Yousafzai, the United Nations declared 12 July, which is also her birthday as Malala Day to support world education.

The day is observed to appeal to the world leaders that they ensure compulsory and free education for every child.

Malala Day History

The education activist was shot in the head by Taliban terrorists in October 2012 when she was 15 years old for supporting education of girls in Pakistan's Swat Valley.

The teenager was flown to the United Kingdom for her treatment and miraculously survived. The day is observed in Malala's honour and to acknowledge her fight for education. On her 16th birthday, 12 July, 2013, Malala addressed young leaders of the world. Since then, the day is celebrated as Malala Day.

Facts about Malala Yousafzai

● Malala was born on 12 July, 1997 to Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai

● She has two brothers, Khushal Yousafzai and Atal Yousafzai

● Her father was a teacher in Pakistan and ran a school of his own

● She became the youngest ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of 17

● After the attack, Malala's family moved to the UK with her

● In 2018, she joined the Oxford University to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics

● The father daughter duo established the Malala Fund in order to promote education for girls

● The Malala Fund invests in education activists and advocates

● She was designated as a United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2017 by the Secretary-General António Guterres

● Malala has honorary Canadian citizenship. She also became the youngest person to address the House of Commons in Canada.