Majority of Americans say Trump should agree to interview with Mueller - poll

World Reuters Jun 22, 2018 03:06:17 IST

By Maria Caspani

(Reuters) - Most Americans think President Donald Trump should agree to an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, if asked, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

A majority of Democrats wants Trump to consent to an interview while Republicans appear divided after months of negotiations between Trump and Mueller's teams and the president's changing position on the matter.

The following are some key findings from the poll:

   

Sixty percent of U.S. adults said President Trump should agree to an interview with Special Counsel Mueller, to answer questions about whether there was any coordination between associates of Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia.

    

Trump has repeatedly said there was no collusion, and Russia has denied election meddling.

Fifty percent of registered Republicans said in the poll that Trump should not agree to an interview with Mueller while more than 1 in 3 said he should. Eighty-three percent of registered Democrats said they were in favour of the meeting.

In recent months, Trump has threatened to fire Mueller, drawing bipartisan criticism from lawmakers and the public. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in May showed that 40 percent of Americans said Trump should not fire Mueller, while 27 percent said he should and 34 said they were unsure.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 3,532 adults across the United States online and in English from June 9-18. It has a credibility interval, a margin of error, of about 2 percentage points.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Chris Kahn and David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 03:06 AM

