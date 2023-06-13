'Major Incident' in Nottingham: Multiple deaths, single arrest; city centre locked down

One person was arrested in connection to the deaths of three individuals described as a ‘major incident’ by police in Nottingham on Tuesday.

According to reports, cops received a call shortly after 4 am (BST) reporting the discovery of two lifeless bodies in the street.

Subsequently, officers were summoned to another incident, slightly over a mile away, where a van had allegedly targeted three individuals in an attempt to run them over. The injured parties are currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

Additionally, a third deceased male was found in close proximity to the scene.

A 31-year-old man has been apprehended by the police on suspicion of murder and is presently in custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell stated that the authorities believe the incidents to be interconnected.

“This is an extremely distressing and tragic occurrence that has resulted in the loss of three lives,” she expressed.

Meynell also mentioned that the investigation is in its early stages, with a team of detectives diligently working to establish the precise sequence of events.

She appealed to the public for patience as inquiries continue, informing them that certain roads in the city will remain closed as the investigation progresses.

Law enforcement officers and other emergency services are currently present at various locations, including the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament.

In response to the “major police incidents” occurring in Nottingham, the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network has temporarily halted all services.

Several roads in the city and suburbs have been cordoned off, including Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, starting from the junction with Magdala Road leading into the city.

A police statement issued earlier urged the public and motorists to avoid the affected areas and seek alternative routes due to multiple road closures implemented during the investigation.

