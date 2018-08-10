Maiden session of Pakistan's 15th National Assembly to be held on Monday; members to take oath on first day

Islamabad: The maiden session of Pakistan's newly-elected National Assembly, Parliament's lower house, will be held on Monday, 19 days after the general elections won by Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

On the first day, the newly-elected members will take oath of their office. This will be followed by the elections of the speaker, the deputy speaker. The NA will proceed to elect the leader of the house (Prime Minister) within the next couple of days, depending on the schedule for nominations issued by the speaker.

Imran is poised to become the prime minister as the PTI has claimed the support of at least 180 lawmakers in the house of 342. President Mamnoon Hussain summoned the session of 15th NA following a recommendation sent by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk.

The summary approved by the president would now be sent to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The ministry would determine the time for the session. Under the Constitution, the first session of the National Assembly (NA) should be convened within 21 days of elections. As the general elections were held on 25 July, it is mandatory to call the session by 15 August.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Khan was eager to take oath on 14 August, the country's Independence Day. But he may not be take oath before August 15 due to formalities involving his election by the NA. There is another glitch which may delay his oath taking for a few more days as President Hussain is proceeding on a three-day visit to Ireland on 16 August. The PTI has urged him to drop or delay the visit.

However, Chaudhry said that the oath taking will not be delayed as Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani could administer the oath as acting president in the absence of president.