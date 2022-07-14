In a Twitter message, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said that the criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged vandalism of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at a Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill, Canada.

In a Twitter message, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said that the criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

"We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada," said Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada, in a tweet.

"We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada," tweets Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada pic.twitter.com/VlfgI8jpnZ — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

The High Commission of India in Ottawa also expressed 'deep anguish' over the 'hate crime' . In a tweet, the High Commission said, "We are deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It has led to increased concern and insecurity in the Indian community here. We have approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly."

According to a report on India Today, local police said the statue was defaced with graphic words and they are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Police teams reached the spot at about 12.15 pm local time.

“We recognise that the community-wide impact of hate crimes is far reaching and we vigorously investigate all occurrences of hate crimes and any hate-bias incidents," the report quoted Constable Amy Boudreau, spokesperson for York Regional Police, as saying.

Budhendra Doobay, chairman of the temple, told CBC News that the statue has never been vandalised since it was installed more than 30 years ago.

The nine-foot high bronze statue was made in Delhi and unveiled in May 1988.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.