(Reuters) - A major earthquake of magnitude 7 struck the northern coast of Venezuela on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which was centred near the town of Guiria, was felt as far away as the capital, Caracas, where it shook buildings, witnesses said.

