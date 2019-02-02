Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Mexico's southern state of Chiapas on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with the quake being felt as far away as El Salvador.

An official with emergency services in Chiapas said that he felt the quake but that he did not see any immediate damage. A Reuters witness said the quake was felt in San Salvador.

The epicenter of the quake hit at a depth of 42 miles (68 km) near the Pacific coast and Mexico's border with Guatemala, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of major damage in Mexico City, though some people evacuated office buildings.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Nelson Renteria; editing by Daniel Flynn and Bill Berkrot)

