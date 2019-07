Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Southern California: USGS

(Reuters) - A powerful quake of magnitude 6.4 on Thursday struck Southern California near the city of Ridgecrest, some 200 miles (320 km) northeast of Los Angeles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.6, was very shallow - only 5.4 miles (8.7 km) - which would have amplified its effect.

The temblor, which was felt as far as Los Angeles, was quickly followed by several smaller aftershocks in the area.

California, is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, and is prone to earthquakes.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

