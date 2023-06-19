Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California, no initial reports of damage
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Although no initial reports of damage were made in the earthquake’s epicentre, Mexico’s civil defence office advised boats and the local coastal population to take measures owing to potential currents in ports.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Shortly after the quake occurred, the US Tsunami Warning system said there was no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska.
Small variations in sea water levels, of a few centimeters, may be detected in the region where the quake occurred, the Mexican civil defense office later said via Twitter.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.3.
