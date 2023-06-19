The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Sunday that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 had occurred in the Gulf of California.

Although no initial reports of damage were made in the earthquake’s epicentre, Mexico’s civil defence office advised boats and the local coastal population to take measures owing to potential currents in ports.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Shortly after the quake occurred, the US Tsunami Warning system said there was no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska.

Small variations in sea water levels, of a few centimeters, may be detected in the region where the quake occurred, the Mexican civil defense office later said via Twitter.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.3.

With inputs from agencies

