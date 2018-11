LONDON (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 shook western Iran on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

USGS said the quake was at a depth of 65 kilometres (40 miles) and struck 114 km northwest of the city of Ilam, close to Iran's border with Iraq.

