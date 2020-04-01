Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 has struck the Southern Idaho region in the United States, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km, EMSC said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; EDiting by Shri Navaratnam)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

