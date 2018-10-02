Magnitude 6.2 quake hits near Flores in Indonesia: USGS

(Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 was recorded near the southern Indonesian island of Flores, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Tuesday, four days after a devastating quake on Sulawesi island killed at least 844 people.

The quake, which hit about 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Ende on Flores, was later downgraded by the USGS to a magnitude of 5.9. There were no immediate tsunami alerts or reports of casualties or damage.

(Reporting by Paul Tait; editing by Darren Schuettler)

