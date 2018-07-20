You are here:
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits south of Alaska Peninsula: USGS

Jul 20, 2018

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck to the south of the Alaska peninsula early on Thursday, but the National Weather Service said no tsunami warning has been issued.

The quake was centered about 62 miles (100 km) south-southwest of Sand Point, Alaska, at a depth of 10.6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"No tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat," said officials from the National Weather Service, a unit of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The quake was far milder than a magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck the Gulf of Alaska in January, triggering tsunami alerts for the U.S. West Coast and Canada as well as spurring evacuations in coastal Alaska and warnings as far south as California.

The largest earthquake ever recorded in the United States was also in Alaska, a magnitude 9.2 temblor in March 1964, causing tidal waves of more than 100 feet (30 m) high that killed 131 people.

(Reporting and writing by Franklin Paul, additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 00:10 AM

