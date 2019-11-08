Magnitude 5.8 quake hits northwestern Iran - USGS

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

EMSC), was located 83 km (52 miles) southwest of Ardabil at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the USGS said.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)

