Associate Partner

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits northwestern Iran - USGS

World Reuters Nov 08, 2019 05:11:01 IST

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits northwestern Iran - USGS

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

EMSC), was located 83 km (52 miles) southwest of Ardabil at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the USGS said.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 05:11:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores