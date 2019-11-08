Magnitude 5.6 quake hits northwestern Iran - EMSC

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The epicentre of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, was located 65 km (40 miles) of Herowābād, Iran, the European quake agency said.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.