Maduro welcomes returning diplomats back to Venezuela

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday welcomed home diplomats recalled from the United States after the two countries scaled back their diplomatic missions to skeleton staff.

The appearance was broadcast on national television and was followed by a speech by Maduro. The diplomatic rift was triggered by U.S. recognition last week of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Cynthia Osterman; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

