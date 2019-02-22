Maduro says he is considering closing Venezuela border with Colombia

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday the government was considering closing the border with Colombia and would close the border with Brazil ahead of opposition plans to bring in humanitarian aid despite his objection.

In televised comments, Maduro said the stockpiling of aid for Venezuela in the Colombian border town of Cucuta was a "provocation". He argues the opposition's plans are a cheap show to undermine his government.

Maduro said the government would close the border with Brazil on Thursday night after the Brazilian government pledged to also send aid in.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Angus Berwick)

