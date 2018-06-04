You are here:
Madagascar PM Solonandrasana announces resignation, no successor named yet

Jun 04, 2018

Antananarivo: Madagascar prime minister Olivier Mahafaly Solonandrasana announced his resignation on Monday, in the first step towards the naming of a "consensus" premier to resolve a political crisis sparked by controversial electoral reforms.

Madagascar has been rocked by violent protests since 21 April that initially sought to oppose the new laws the opposition said were crafted to bar their candidates from participating in elections planned for later this year.

File image of Olivier Mahafaly Solonandrasana. Wiki

The Constitutional Court has ordered President Hery Rajaonarimampianina to form a government of national unity with a "consensus prime minister" to avert a full-blown crisis. For that to happen, the current government was required to resign and the president was ordered to name a new prime minister by 12 June.

"I will tender my resignation to the president on Monday. As a statesman, I cannot be an obstacle to the life of the nation," Solonandrasana told a press briefing.

"I resign willingly and with happiness. I have no regrets and I can leave with my head held high." "I will leave this magnificent palace, (but) I tell you this is not 'goodbye'," he added without giving details of his future plans.

No successor to Solonandrasana has yet been named.


