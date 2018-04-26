Macron's Iran plan would add elements to nuclear deal: German official

BERLIN (Reuters) - Proposals presented by French President Emmanuel Macron on Iran's nuclear deal are based on the existing international agreement but would add some new elements, a senior German official said on Thursday.

Speaking before Chancellor Angela Merkel heads to Washington for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump who has said he is not happy with the pact and may pull out of it, the official said:

"The premise of Macron's proposal is that the agreement remains in its existing form and additional elements come on top."

The official added: "In our view this agreement should be maintained."

