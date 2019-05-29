Macron wants 'charismatic' men and women for top EU jobs

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted two women and two men with strong personalities to lead the European Union in the next five years, although he refused to name his favourite candidates at this stage.

"The key for me is for the people at the most sensitive positions to share our project and be the most charismatic, creative and competent possible," Macron told reporters after an informal dinner of EU leaders in Brussels.

"It is important for me to have gender balance, that we name two men and two women," he added.

