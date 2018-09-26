Macron says trampling on Palestinians won't resolve Mideast conflict

You are here:
World Reuters Sep 26, 2018 00:07:42 IST

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Trampling on the Palestinians and pushing unilateral initiatives will not resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, taking a swipe at his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump's policy on the issue.

"What can resolve the crisis between Israel and Palestine? Not unilateral initiatives, nor trampling on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to legitimate peace.

"There is no credible alternative to the two-state solution."

