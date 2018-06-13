You are here:
Macedonian PM Zaev confirms 'historic' name deal reached with Greece

World Reuters Jun 13, 2018 00:07:11 IST

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Macedonia agreed to change its name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia after reaching a historic deal with Greece on their decades-old dispute over the ex-Yugoslav republic's name, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday.

Zaev said resolving the long-standing issue would open Macedonia's access to NATO and the European Union.

"There is no way back," Zaev told a news conference after a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras who had earlier announced the breakthrough on the name.

(Reporting by Kole Casule, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 00:07 AM

