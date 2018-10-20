Macedonian parliament approves country's name change

SKOPJE (Reuters) - The Macedonian parliament passed constitutional changes on Friday to allow the Balkan country to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia, as agreed with Greece.
A total of 80 deputies in the 120-seat parliament voted in favour of the name change - a move that could unblock the country's bids to join NATO and the European Union.
(Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 03:06 AM