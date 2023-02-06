Luxury rehab centres now providing therapy for 'crypto addiction': Report
Anna Lembke, a psychiatry professor at Stanford University, told the BBC that the treatment for crypto addiction should start with abstinence and managing withdrawal symptoms, which could incorporate irritability, anxiety, and insomnia.
The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with a volatile crypto market, has caused a trading frenzy over the last few years. Many people have become addicted to cryptocurrencies. So much so that some luxury rehab centres are offering treatment for “crypto addiction”, as per a report by the BBC. These centres also provide treatment for other addictions like alcohol, narcotics, and eating disorders. The BBC reported that three rehab centres and two addiction clinics contacted by it claimed that they have gotten hundreds of related queries regarding the treatment of crypto addiction in the last two years.
The BBC report also gave the example of Don, an individual who works in a firm that processes the transactions of central bank digital currency (CBDC). Don, who wished to remain anonymous about his identity and did not reveal his real name, sought help for his crypto addiction from The Balance, a sprawling rehabilitation centre on Majorca island in Spain. He stayed in a private villa where he was attended to by his own chef and butler. His treatment involved therapy along with bike rides, massages, and yoga and cost Don over $75,000. He credits it with
However, addiction experts are skeptical if trading in the crypto market requires such an expensive intervention. Anna Lembke, a psychiatry professor at Stanford University and chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic, told the BBC that the treatment for this issue is similar to that for other addictions. She stated, “It’s a biopsychosocial disease so it requires a biopsychosocial intervention: medications in some cases, individual and group psychotherapy, changing habits and environment, (or) implementing healthier replacement activities.” She added that the price being offered for treating this addiction is not always justified.
Lembke said that treatment for crypto addiction should start with abstinence and managing withdrawal symptoms, which could include irritability, anxiety, and insomnia.
According to Aaron Sternlicht, who operates New York-based Family Addiction Specialist with his wife, the tell-tale symptoms of crypto addiction include debt, lying, stealing, and having difficulties in relaxing or sleeping. Some of the other signs are trading at the expense of career, relationships, and education opportunities.
Lia Nower, director at the Centre for Gambling Studies in Rutgers School of Social Work, is not in favour of rehab centres treating crypto addiction. She stated that the centres are making money out of desperate individuals. She added that this problem should be managed in a way
Today, 6 February, the price of cryptocurrencies has fallen by over 2 percent in the past 24 hours. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.13 percent and Dogecoin (DOGE) plunged by 3.14 percent, as of 5:43 PM, according to Coin Market Cap.
also read
Walmart launches sleek new store designs to attract more footfall
According to CFO of Walmart, John David Rainey, 75 percent of Walmart's market share gains in food have come from households that earn more than $100,000 annually
Google to cut annual bonus of senior executives after mass layoff: CEO Sundar Pichai
CEO Sundar Pichai took full responsibility for the mass layoffs.As a reason for the job cuts, he pointed out the fact that Google had hired a large number of employees over the past few years.
Amazon’s battle with newly-formed union continues despite workers’ historic win
Regardless of an increase in organising efforts, the share of workers who belong to unions has continued to shrink over the years, dropping to 10.1 percent last year from 10.3 percent in 2021.