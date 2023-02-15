Lufthansa: IT outage delays, cancels flights worldwide

Berlin: An IT outage at Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa has caused massive delay and cancellations of flights across the group worldwide on Wednesday.

“Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers,” Lufthansa airlines tweeted.

📢 Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers. — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) February 15, 2023

The aviation company, however, said that the cause of fault was still unclear. "There is a group-wide IT system failure," a Lufthansa spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Passengers took to social media to share videos and photos of them being stranded at airports across Germany waiting to be checked in.

Passengers said the failure had forced Lufthansa to board planes using pen and paper, also, the company was unable to digitally process their luggage.

IT systems still don’t work. „We will manually check all passengers” - airport London #Lufthansa pic.twitter.com/Q2pn1G4i8p — Karina Moessbauer (@K_Moessbauer) February 15, 2023

Wegen Lufthansa-Chaos hängt auch Bayern zunächst mal am Flughafen Paris fest. Boss Kahn erkundigt sich grad, ob und wann es weitergeht… pic.twitter.com/9DzsPkABY9 — Heiko Niedderer (@itstheicebird) February 15, 2023

A German tabloid, Bild, reported a company spokesperson saying that Lufthansa was working intensively to solve the problem.

Reuters report said the IT system failure comes two days ahead of planned strikes at seven German airports that are expected to lead to major disruptions.

With inputs from Reuters

