World

Lufthansa: IT outage delays, cancels flights worldwide

Passengers took to social media to share videos and photos of them being stranded at airports across Germany waiting to be checked in

Umang Sharma February 15, 2023 16:16:18 IST
Lufthansa: IT outage delays, cancels flights worldwide

An IT fault at Germany's Lufthansa has caused massive flight delays and disruption at airlines across the group worldwide. Twitter/@mstuttgart2

Berlin: An IT outage at Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa has caused massive delay and cancellations of flights across the group worldwide on Wednesday.

“Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers,” Lufthansa airlines tweeted.

The aviation company, however, said that the cause of fault was still unclear. "There is a group-wide IT system failure," a Lufthansa spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Passengers took to social media to share videos and photos of them being stranded at airports across Germany waiting to be checked in.

Passengers said the failure had forced Lufthansa to board planes using pen and paper, also, the company was unable to digitally process their luggage.

A German tabloid, Bild, reported a company spokesperson saying that Lufthansa was working intensively to solve the problem.

Reuters report said the IT system failure comes two days ahead of planned strikes at seven German airports that are expected to lead to major disruptions.

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 15, 2023 16:16:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

'Putin will not achieve goals in Ukraine', says Germany's Scholz
World

'Putin will not achieve goals in Ukraine', says Germany's Scholz

The chancellor said Germany had provided 12 billion ($12.9 billion) euros of aid to Ukraine in 2022 and would continue to offer support in 2023

French, German economy ministers to tackle green subsidies with US
World

French, German economy ministers to tackle green subsidies with US

The aim is to discuss the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on European industry, with the act's controversial green subsidies and tax breaks stoking tensions between the United States and Europe

Germany approves of delivery Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, in talks with Qatar over Gepard tanks
World

Germany approves of delivery Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, in talks with Qatar over Gepard tanks

The delivery of the Leopard tanks to Ukraine could happen anytime once the tanks are repaired, the newspaper reported, citing government sources