Lufthansa: IT outage delays, cancels flights worldwide
Passengers took to social media to share videos and photos of them being stranded at airports across Germany waiting to be checked in
Berlin: An IT outage at Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa has caused massive delay and cancellations of flights across the group worldwide on Wednesday.
“Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers,” Lufthansa airlines tweeted.
📢 Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers.
— Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) February 15, 2023
The aviation company, however, said that the cause of fault was still unclear. "There is a group-wide IT system failure," a Lufthansa spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Passengers took to social media to share videos and photos of them being stranded at airports across Germany waiting to be checked in.
Passengers said the failure had forced Lufthansa to board planes using pen and paper, also, the company was unable to digitally process their luggage.
🇩🇪 #Lufthansa steht derzeit vor einem weltweiten 🌍🌎🌏 IT-Systemausfall....😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ygxz40LGEC
— GeorgeOrwell3 (@george_orwell3) February 15, 2023
IT systems still don’t work. „We will manually check all passengers” - airport London #Lufthansa pic.twitter.com/Q2pn1G4i8p
— Karina Moessbauer (@K_Moessbauer) February 15, 2023
#stuttgart #lufthansa #eurowings #standstill System world wide is down. No one is moving. Almost 2 hours now. pic.twitter.com/c2vLe0QToq
— mstutt_vet (@mstuttgart2) February 15, 2023
#Lufthansa muss in Frankfurt Dutzende Flüge streichen. Ausfall der #IT oder zumindest erhebliche Probleme. Wetten, dass #Ransomware und/oder #Hackangriffe dahinter stecken? pic.twitter.com/omW1LlNHQh
— Jörg Schieb (@schiebde) February 15, 2023
Wegen Lufthansa-Chaos hängt auch Bayern zunächst mal am Flughafen Paris fest. Boss Kahn erkundigt sich grad, ob und wann es weitergeht… pic.twitter.com/9DzsPkABY9
— Heiko Niedderer (@itstheicebird) February 15, 2023
A German tabloid, Bild, reported a company spokesperson saying that Lufthansa was working intensively to solve the problem.
Reuters report said the IT system failure comes two days ahead of planned strikes at seven German airports that are expected to lead to major disruptions.
With inputs from Reuters
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Putin will not achieve goals in Ukraine', says Germany's Scholz
The chancellor said Germany had provided 12 billion ($12.9 billion) euros of aid to Ukraine in 2022 and would continue to offer support in 2023
French, German economy ministers to tackle green subsidies with US
The aim is to discuss the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on European industry, with the act's controversial green subsidies and tax breaks stoking tensions between the United States and Europe
Germany approves of delivery Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, in talks with Qatar over Gepard tanks
The delivery of the Leopard tanks to Ukraine could happen anytime once the tanks are repaired, the newspaper reported, citing government sources