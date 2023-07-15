Louvre to collaborate in the establishment of upcoming National Museum of India
With the expertise of the Louvre in restoring historical monuments, India will be able to address the challenges of working in historical buildings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a partnership inked between India and France for the establishment of the new National Museum in Delhi.
Hailing France as India’s “natural partner”, PM Modi said that the country plays a crucial role in India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.
Reports suggest that France’s renowned Louvre Museum will collaborate in the creation and planning of the National Museum in the North and South blocks in Raisina Hill in the national capital.
About the project
According to a report by The Economic Times, the project will be spearheaded by the Agence France-Museums which involves thirteen French public cultural establishments, including the Musee’ de Louvre, Musee’ d’Orsay, Musee de l’orangerie and the Reunion des Musees Nationaux – Grand Palais among others.
Indian cultural ministry officials have already visited the French public cultural establishments to establish an agreement structure appropriate for India.
India has proposed to establish the new National Museum across 1.17 lakh square metres in the North and South Blocks.
Louvre’s only international collaboration with UAE
In 2017, Abu Dhabi became the first city in the world to have a branch of the Louvre. The agreement to create the first branch of the iconic museum was signed in 2006.
Abu Dhabi paid 400 million euros ($525 million) to use the prestigious Louvre name for 30 years as part of a cultural accord that will see paintings from the home of the Mona Lisa exhibited in the museum to be built on a luxury resort island.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, covers 24,000 square meters, including 6,000 square meters of permanent galleries. The complex is shaped under a patterned dome shedding dappled light inside.
