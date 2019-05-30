Co-presented by


Louisiana lawmakers pass bill to ban abortions as early as 6 weeks

World Reuters May 30, 2019 06:11:25 IST

(Reuters) - The Louisiana House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to prohibit abortion after detection of an embryonic heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks from conception, often before a woman realizes she is pregnant.

The 79-23 vote by the Republican-controlled House sends the bill to the state's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, who has indicated that he would sign it.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Gorman and Richard Chang)

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 06:11:25 IST

