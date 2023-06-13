Lost to time since World War II, dead Nazi, Soviet soldiers with helmets, uniforms appear as Kakhovka Dam waters recede

As if the destruction unleashed in the wake of the Kakhovka dam collapse in Ukraine was not enough, as waters recede a disturbing chapter of history too is unveiling.

Both Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the dam’s collapse for exploiting the incident for their own military agendas.

Approximately 72% of the dam’s water has drained, causing the Dnieper River to breach its banks. The newly exposed shoreline has thrown up remains of soldiers as a reminder of the ferocious fighting between Soviets and Hitler’s troops from Hitler’s World War II Russia campaign.

One of the skulls found still carries his German war helmet, while others seem to wear Soviet gear.

Apart from helmet-wearing skulls, a piece of a Russian S-300 missile too has been found. This war machine is used by both Russia and Ukraine. Debris of Smerch rockets too are among the weapons recovered from the dam.

Underwater investigators have said the dam is emptying and water level has reduced to 4 metres.

Meanwhile, apart from the human remains, World War II-era weapons have also been recovered from the muck.

The UN has warned that food-security in Ukraine could be one of the major casualties of the dam breach, since the dam fed many large areas of Ukraine.

The Kakhovka Dam on the Dnieper River is 30 meters tall and covers an area of 3.2 km. It was built in 1956 during the Soviet regime. From this dam, water is supplied to the Crimea and Zaporozhye nuclear plants.

The region surrounding the Nova Kakhovka reservoir was liberated from Nazi occupation in 1943 during the Battle of the Dnieper, one of the largest military operations of World War II.

This monumental battle involved nearly four million troops and spanned an 870-mile front. Over the course of four months, the eastern bank of the Dnieper River was successfully reclaimed from the German forces.

The reservoir was constructed 15 years later, in 1956, marking an important milestone in the region’s history.

Last Tuesday, the Nova Kakhovka dam sustained severe damage, resulting in a massive outpouring of water that submerged numerous homes, forcing mass evacuations and claiming the lives of at least 14 people.

The subsequent flooding has been considered the most significant environmental catastrophe since the Chernobyl disaster.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.