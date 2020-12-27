Looking to combat juvenile crime, China lowers age of criminal liability to 12 for serious offences
The amendment comes after a white paper in June by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate showed a rise in juvenile crimes from 2018 to 2019
Beijing: China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility for some serious crimes from 14 to 12, as it looks to combat juvenile crime committed by children.
Under an amended law, children aged 12 to 14 will be held criminally liable for “intentional homicide or intentional injury that leads to death or causes others severe disabilities by extremely cruel means.”
The amendment, which was passed on Saturday by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, will take effect on 1 March.
Those under the age of 14 who commit crimes apart from those mentioned in the newly amended law will be exempt from criminal punishment, but could be given correctional education.
Currently, the age of criminal liability in China is 16, with those between 14 and 16 held criminally responsible for serious crimes such as rape, robbery and intentional homicide.
The amendment to the law follows a rise in juvenile crimes from 2018 to 2019, according to a white paper in June by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, China's highest procuratorial organ.
Previously, minors who committed serious crimes have received what appeared to be lenient punishments, causing public outrage.
In one instance, a 13-year-old boy from the northern city of Dalian was given just three years of correctional education after he was found guilty of murdering a 10-year-old girl in October 2019, prompting calls for legislative amendments and tougher penalties for minors who commit such crimes.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Nepal political crisis: Constitutional bench set to hear over dozen petitions challenging KP Oli's move to dissolve Parliament
Nepal plunged into a political crisis after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Parliament and announced dates for mid-term elections at the recommendation of prime minister KP Oli on Sunday, sparking protests from a section of the ruling party and various opposition parties, including Nepali Congress
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail; pro-democracy advocate faced fraud, national security-related charges
Lai is among a recent string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police, prompting concerns that the semi-autonomous Chinese territory is cracking down on dissent following Beijing’s imposition of a national security law in June
China says no 'link' between stranded Indian ship crew and strained ties, blames quarantine measures
China's remarks came after the MEA on Thursday said two cargo vessels with 39 Indians on board have been on anchorage in Chinese waters as they were not allowed to unload their cargo