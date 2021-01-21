'Look forward to working with you,' tweets Modi after Biden, Harris inauguaration; Johnson, Netanyahu offer greetings

Congratulating Biden for being sworn in as the President of the United States, Modi said he was committed to working with him to take the India-US partnership to greater heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British prime minister Boris Johnson, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and several other world leaders offered their greetings and messages as Joe Biden took oath as the 46th US president on Wednesday.

"My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership," Modi said congratulating Biden.

"My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security," he said in a series of tweets.

Noting that the India-US partnership is based on shared values, Modi also said the two countries have a substantial and multi-faceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement, and vibrant people to people linkages. "Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights," the prime minister added.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman Vice President in a historic but scaled-down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel.

The 78-year-old veteran Democrat leader was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts at the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington -- the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies.

Lauding Biden's call for cooperation, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said that "Europe is ready for a fresh start".

In a recorded video message shared via his official Twitter account, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated both Biden and Harris on their historical inauguration. He also said that he and Biden have had "a warm personal friendship going back many decades".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson too congratulated Biden and Harris. "Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden," Johnson tweeted on Wednesday.

Among other world leaders who congratulated both Biden and Harris included Japan prime minister Yoshihide Suga, Chile president Sebastian Piñera, Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin, and Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, among others.

Today @JoeBiden takes office as the 46th U.S. President. His Administration will have the mission of healing the soul of the country and strengthening civic friendship. The commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights recognizes no borders.

"Vice President @KamalaHarris, my warmest congratulations! I look forward to working with you and the new administration. Finland wants to strenghten our good relations and cooperation even further. Climate, equality and human rights need strong voices," tweeted Marin

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan also congratulated Biden. "I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration Look forward to working with the President of the US in building a stronger US-Pakistan partnership through trade, economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption, and promoting peace in the region and beyond," Khan tweeted.

Among Indian leaders, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also congratulated both Biden and Harris on their inauguration.

"Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris," the Wayanad MP said.

With inputs from PTI