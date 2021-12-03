London's Lord Mayor installs Christmas tree made entirely out of trash in city

The Lord Mayor, along with Sheriff Alderman Alison Gowman and artist Ainne Burke, unveiled a Christmas tree that is made of waste materials

The Lord Mayor of the city of London has found an innovative way to send across a serious message to the people of London.

As the Christmas season approaches, the capital city will soon be filled with beautiful decorations and festive trees. However, Vincent Keaveny, the Lord Mayor of the city of London has gone a step further by installing a Christmas tree which is made entirely from the trash that was collected in the city.

The Lord Mayor, along with Sheriff Alderman Alison Gowman and artist Ainne Burke, unveiled a Christmas tree that is made of waste materials. Photos of the unique Christmas tree were shared on Twitter by the official account of the City of London.

Take a look at the tree over here -

Unveiled by @citylordmayor Vincent Keaveny, joined by Sheriff Alderman Alison Gowman and artist Áinne Burke, a #Christmas tree made up of waste materials collected by street cleansers and waste management companies. A festive reminder to be more aware about waste that we create. pic.twitter.com/7j5oaIQTod — City of London (@cityoflondon) December 1, 2021

According to the tweet, the waste material used for making the tree was collected from street cleansers and waste management companies. The distinct tree is designed in collaboration with artist Ainne Burke.

This tweet further mentions that this Christmas tree is a "festive reminder for people to be more aware about the waste that we create".

Although it is made from waste material, the Christmas tree looks remarkable. The entire tree has been set up in a very meticulous manner and each section of the tree has a specific type of garbage. The tree has various segments and each contains items such as plastic bottles, cans, phone cables and sim cards, paper waste and even used sunglasses.

A huge mesh has been used in order to hold the waste material together and to give the structure the shape of a tree. The tree is not adorned by usual decorations or garlands but is given a colourful look by the garbage materials used in it.

Apart from its unique look, the Christmas tree carries an important message for people as it draws attention towards the amount of waste that is produced during the festive season.

The special Christmas tree was installed on the street side of balcony of Mansion House in the financial district of London.

This is not the first time that waste materials have been used to create awareness. In Nigeria, 'wastepreneurs' have been recycling trash such as bottles, plastic and tyres to create beautiful objects out of them. These people have used waste materials creatively to create bags, artworks and so on.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.