London restaurant surprises visually-impaired woman with Braille birthday message; watch heartwarming video here

A London restaurant has earned plaudits online after it surprised a visually-impaired woman in a heartwarming manner. The restaurant management sent a special birthday message to the woman written in Braille.

The clip of the generous gesture has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the woman, Natalie, having dinner at the restaurant with her friends. While she was there, the waiter presented her with a surprise. The waiter said that the restaurant management wanted to wish “you a happy birthday” while putting a plate with a message written on it. The restaurant management had written the message ‘happy birthday’ in Braille using melted chocolate.

A friend guided Natalie’s hand to the plate. As she read the message, Natalie got extremely emotional. “No freaking way. They did not! You guys are amazing,” she exclaimed.

She had a huge smile on her face at the end of the video.

The 48-second clip has garnered much appreciation online, with many applauding the sweet gesture by the restaurant management. The clip was first posted on TikTok by Natalie herself. Later, it was also posted on other social media platforms. Since it was posted on Twitter on 17 August, the video has been viewed over 187,000 times and received over 13,000 likes.

Social media users were appreciative of the restaurant’s creativity and efforts. People were left teary-eyed by the clip, with many lauding the emotional gesture by the chef and restaurant. Some said the gesture showed “humanity at its best”.

Others were curious to know the name of the restaurant, saying that places like that deserved more business.