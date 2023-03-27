London: Masked gangs harass anti-Khalistan Sikhs, make gun hand gestures, lick pics of daughters as rape threat

London: Khalistani extremists in the UK have breached limits of brutality and are now threatening pro-India, anti-Khalistan Sikhs with consequences of not supporting them.

Over the weekend, a Sikh family in Britain was allegedly bullied by masked pro-Khalistani gangs who gave rape and death threats to them.

In a tweet thread, London-based journalist Charlotte Littlewood said: “A harrowing weekend working with the Sikh family in hiding, under threat of rape and death. They feel so unsafe in Britain and want to seek asylum out of the country.”

“This is not the first time a threatened religious group has told me this,” Charlotte said.

Tagging Conservative MP for Fareham and Home Secretary Suella Braveman and Foreign Secretary of UK James Cleverly, Charlotte in through her post questioned the absence of police when this Sikh family was threatened.

Masked gangs driving by their business making gun hand gestures, licking photos of their daughters and making rape threats, where is the police? — Charlotte Littlewood (@CharlotteFLit) March 26, 2023

"Masked gangs driving by their business making gun hand gestures, licking photos of their daughters and making rape threats, where is the police?" the tweet read.

'Sorry state'

"We are in some sorry state when British citizens want to seek asylum to escape threats to their life made by fellow UK citizens. Police up your game. Understand the communities you serve. Do not let this man be killed on your watch," the journalist tweeted.

She further informed that a man in the family who visits a Gurudwara (sikh religious place) linked to Everything 13 received a death threat from a fellow worshipper.

A Gurdwara linked to Everything 13, that supported and even covered the travel costs for the protest against the India High Commission. He received a death threat from a fellow worshipper. It receives gov funding. @ChtyCommission — Charlotte Littlewood (@CharlotteFLit) March 26, 2023

Charlotte further informed that Everything 13 supported and covered the travel costs for the protest against the India High Commission last week. “It receives government funding,” she added.

An alarm system was promised but discontinued after a week with no explanation. The police have been slow to turn up and dismissive. Father believes he needs to be attacked before they will do anything.

“An alarm system was promised but discontinued after a week with no explanation. The police have been slow to turn up and dismissive,” the journalist informed.

Meanwhile, India has decided to invoke the law of the land against Khalistani extremists who have violated the sovereign territory of India by breaking into Indian High Commission in London as well as Consulate General in San Francisco.

This comes in the wake of protests by Khalistan supporters in UK, Australia, UK, and the US.

Last Sunday, supporters of radical activist and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh — for whom a manhunt is currently on in Punjab — held a protest at the Indian High Commission.

During the protest, demonstrators pulled down the Indian flag at the premises of the Indian High Commission, which sparked a diplomatic row between India and the UK, prompting Delhi Police to register a case Friday in connection with the protest.

