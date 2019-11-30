London Bridge attacker already convicted of an Islamist terrorism-related offence - report

LONDON (Reuters) - A man who stabbed two people to death in London and injured three more on Friday before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack, had been convicted of an "Islamist terrorism-related offence", The Times newspaper reported.

He was released from prison about a year ago after agreeing to wear an electronic tag, The Times said, citing unnamed government sources.

(This story fixes typo)

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

