Lombok earthquake: Over 430 dead, 3 lakh displaced after 7.0-magnitude quake jolts Indonesian island

World The Associated Press Aug 13, 2018 13:38:10 IST

Jakarta: The death toll from the earthquake that rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok a week ago has passed 400 and the government is estimating economic losses of at least several hundred million dollars.

Representational image. Reuters

The national disaster agency said Monday the 5 August quake killed 436 people, most of whom died in collapsing buildings.

It said damage to homes, infrastructure and other property is at least 5 trillion rupiah ($342 million), calling that a temporary figure that will rise as more assessments are made. The agency said rebuilding will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The magnitude 7.0 quake flattened thousands of homes and according to the disaster agency's latest estimate has displaced about 350,000 people.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 13:38 PM

