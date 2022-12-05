London: Liz Truss who served as the UK Prime Minister for mere 45 days before Rishi Sunak has said that she will stand again as a Tory MP at the next general election. This comes ahead of tonight’s deadline by which the current Tory lawmakers will have to inform their local party headquarters whether they want to contest for the election.

Truss is said to be contesting from her South West Norfolk seat. Notably, there have been fears of a “mass exodus” ahead of the polls expected in 2024, with speculations that up to 80 Tory MPs could call it quits amid huge Labour poll leads.

Truss’ decision comes within days after another former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that he would be standing again even though he faces tough contest onto his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Tory MPs who have decided not to contest next elections

So far, there have been a total of 13 MPs, including former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who have decided not to contest the next election.

Javid, in a letter on Friday, informed his decision to the Bromsgrove Conservative Association. In a tweet, Javid said: “After much reflection, I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next general election.

“Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in,” he said.

“This decision will not mark the end of my Parliamentary activity, particularly for the causes I care deeply about. Nor will it impact my duties as a local MP on behalf of constituents across Bromsgrove,” he further said.

Javid also signalled his support for Suank, saying: “I will of course continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way I can.”

Others who have made up their mind not to contest again in the coming UK general elections are Dehenna Davison – who stunned politics about three years ago by capturing the Red Wall fortress of Bishop Auckland – William Wragg and Chloe Smith.

