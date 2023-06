09:30 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches the Kutch coast in Gujarat, the administration reports that almost 37,800 people living near the sea in eight districts of the state have been evacuated.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe storm will make landfall near Jakhau port on the evening of June 15.