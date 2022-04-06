Little girl wears makeup to resemble her pet dog, video goes viral

She is trying to put white powder on her cheeks, nose and black colour on her lips and the tip of her nose

Kids love to imitate their loved ones. Hence, a hilariously adorable video of a little girl has got thousands of internet users laughing following her expression of love for her pet canine. The video shows the little girl smearing her face with makeup so that she resembles her pet dog named Francisco.

In the short clip, the girl is seen trying makeup to look exactly like her pet dog. She is trying to put white powder on her cheeks, nose and black colour on her lips and the tip of her nose. While capturing the cute girl, her mother asks her the reason behind trying makeup. In reply, the kid expresses her immense love for her pet and says that she just wants to look like her dog.

Then, her mother pans the camera to show her four-legged friend. Francisco, who is black and white in colour, however looks puzzled as he had no idea about his friend’s makeup session. The mother mother could barely resist her laughter.

The short clip also contains subtitles of the conversation between the kid and her mother and some cute photos of the little girl with her pet canine.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cb9IV4-FcI6

The video was shared by the Goodnews Movement on their official Instagram handle. The caption of the video read, "This will go down in history as one of the best good news movement posts ever…I can’t stop laughing." Sooner, the video went viral and won the hearts of many social media users.

Since being posted a day ago, it has already accumulated more than 7 lakh likes and several funny comments with an enormous number of laughing emoticons. Some people also pointed out the puzzled expression of Francisco with some riotous comments. An Instagram user also said that the little girl will become a successful makeup artist in future.