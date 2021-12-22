Little girl, pet dog perform amazing stunts at home, leave viewers in awe; watch it here

The one-minute-long video was shared by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden and it has so far garnered views in millions

A video of a little performing stunts with her beloved dog has gone viral on social media. In the video, shared on Twitter, the girl can be seen showcasing a bunch of awe-inspiring stunts along with her pet dog.

The one-minute-long video was shared by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden. The girl and her pet dog are flawless in each stunt they perform. The video has so far garnered views in millions. It shows the smart dog taking cues and performing the stunts with the girl. The clip is shot inside a room that looks like their home. It seems that the duo has devoted a lot of time practicing the moves and have indeed managed to pull the entire act off beautifully. Watch video here:

A girl and her dog.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/W4bj8YJwOM — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 16, 2021

It took no time for the internet to spot the cute video and since then netizens have been sharing the clip widely and lauding the pair. While some users found their act 'truly entertaining', a few termed the video 'adorable'.

"Pure, unadulterated innocence. It is like breathing to little kids and dogs. What happens to us humans in adolescence that turns us into what we become? If we could fix that, the world would be Eden (sic)," a user said. Another user wrote that the video made his day.

