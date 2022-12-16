Little boy shows unique drum skills on scrap materials and empty vessels; video wins internet

Every corner of this world is filled with skilled people, though not everyone is fortunate enough to give wings to their talent or don’t get the opportunity to come under the public eye. One such talent has now grabbed the attention of the internet and is already winning several hearts. A little boy from a small African village was seen playing drums with nothing but just a few vessels, sticks, and scrap materials. Yes, you’ve heard it right. The boy, who flaunted an infectious smile, looked very proud of his talent and left us quite impressed.

Shared on Instagram by a user named James Tang, the video rightfully shows how one can easily create “something out of nothing” and it can still be impressive and effective. Speaking of which, the little boy and his musical skills have taken over the internet already.

As the video plays, the boy who couldn’t afford to buy a real drum, managed to create his own instrument with useless items and later set them up to resemble a drum set. He further sits on a vessel and enthusiastically beats the utensils to produce music. While the people around were heard cheering him and enjoying his performance, the boy was also giving out his best.

Watch:

As soon as the video came out, many flooded the comment section with reactions in support of the little boy. Some also expressed their wish to help the boy with getting a new drum.

One user wrote, “Talent needs opportunity”, while another wrote, “Let’s make a crowdfund and buy one for him…”

The owner of the video himself took to the comment section and gave details about the boy. He wrote, “This kiddo lives in a rural area of Cameroon in central west Africa. I shot this video years ago, I used to live there for three years. I remembered it was on a trip with my friend to a rural area of. Cameroon met this talented and lovely kiddo, but never saw him afterward, hopefully, one day when he gets older he can get his own good drum set. He told him love and passion for something can literally triumph over everything! And happiness is free! God bless this lovely kiddo!”

So far, the post has amassed lakhs of views and likes.

