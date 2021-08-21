The Auctioneer believes that ‘genetic material’ from the tissue could be used by the buyer to ‘clone’ another footballer like the Argentine star.

Football fans across the world were shocked after Argentine star Lionel Messi bid adieu to football club Barcelona on 8 August. The most heart-breaking moment went viral when star player Messi struggled to hold back his tears at the press conference. That emotional moment left fans teary-eyed on looking at their favourite icon break down.

While addressing the press conference, Messi broke down in front of his team and used a tissue to wipe his tears that his wife Antonela Rocuzzo handed him.

Days after that incident, an interesting news related to it is currently making headlines. Seems like, the tissue Messi used to wipe his tears during the press conference is up for an auction.

Yes, you heard it right! The tissue used by Messi is up for sale on a popular website named Meikeduo and it has been priced at $1 million.

The tissue which was thrown in the bin was reportedly collected by an anonymous person. Reports state that the person had put up an advertisement on the website and announced the whopping price to Messi’s fans across the world.

Past few days, screenshots of the advertisement have gone viral on social media where people are sharing their views and photos of the same. Check out the post below:

Por si ocupan… En internet se vende en un millón de dólares el pañuelo que uso Messi en su despedida. 💰 pic.twitter.com/c0gfTohsnl — ZEL (@Mariazelzel) August 18, 2021

The advertisement is reportedly still active on the international auction website and so far, the tissue hasn't yet been sold to anyone. Meanwhile, a caption on the post states that the discarded tissue contains ‘Messi’s genetic material’ and one can use it to ‘clone’ another footballer like the Argentine star.

Messi has currently signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, a prestigious French club. Reports suggest that this contract is likely to be extended.