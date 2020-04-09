You are here:
Linda Tripp, whose secretly-recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky exposed Bill Clinton scandal, passes away at 70

World The Associated Press Apr 09, 2020 09:43:20 IST

Washington: Linda Tripp, whose secretly-recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of then president Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha. He provided no further details.

In August 1994, Tripp became a public affairs specialist at the Pentagon, where Lewinsky worked after being a White House intern.

The two reportedly became friends.

Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp turned almost 20 hours of tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president, prompting the investigation that led to his impeachment.

As news broke Wednesday that Tripp was near death, Lewinsky tweeted that she hoped for her recovery “no matter the past.”

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 09:43:20 IST

