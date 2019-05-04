Lima Group accuses Maduro of protecting 'terrorist groups' in Colombia

LIMA (Reuters) - The Lima Group regional bloc, which supports the opposition in Venezuela, accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of protecting "terrorist groups" in Colombia, and said it rejects any attempt to threaten the life Colombian President Ivan Duque.

The bloc of about a dozen countries, including Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, added in a joint statement following a meeting in Peru that it decided to help Cuba participate in the search for an end to the crisis in Venezuela.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)

