Like father, like son: Tyrant Robert Mugabe's son goes berserk in party, damages several cars

Harare: Infamous for his bratty side, the elder son of late Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe has been detained for reportedly inflicting $12,000 in damage to vehicles and other property at a party in a posh locality of Harare.

Before making a brief court appearance on Monday in Harare, the nation’s capital, Robert Mugabe Jr., 31, spent the night in a neighbourhood police station.

Mugabe was not imprisoned following the hearing, but his lawyer, Ashiel Mugiya, asserted that the accusations against him persisted and that they were attempting to reach an amicable settlement. The damaged objects are reportedly the property of a friend.

“No, the charges were not dropped. The state made the decision to give the parties a chance to bargain, according to Mugiya.

Mugabe and his family members have been the focus of numerous press stories about partying and extravagant spending. In one instance, he saw as his younger brother tested if his watch was waterproof by pouring a £200 bottle of champagne over it.

In another incident from 2017, Mugabe’s second wife, Grace allegedly assaulted a 20-yr-old South African model who she discovered, was on a night out with her son in Johannesburg’s affluent Sandton sector in 2017.

Mugabe Jr. had recently identified himself as a basketball player, “architect, and gym fanatic.”

He also made news when he appeared as a supporter of Emmerson Mnangagwa, the man in charge of the military coup that overthrew his father’s government in 2017 and is now the Supreme leader of Zimbabwe.

Mugabe Sr. called Mnangagwa as one of his top “tormentors” before his death in 2019.

Mnangagwa, who has sought to capitalise on his predecessor’s early credentials as a liberation struggle leader, received a boost from the apparent reunion with Mugabe Jr.

Arguments about the legacy of the late authoritarian dictator and the placement of his tomb have also occurred when

Mugabe family’s resisted the current president’s initiatives.

A “golden handshake” worth millions of dollars was given to Mugabe Sr. and his wife as part of a settlement worked out before to the ailing autocrat’s resignation in 2017.

According to reports, the agreement included guarantees of immunity from prosecution and defence of his family’s considerable business holdings.

During his time in power, Mugabe amassed assets valued at roughly £1 billion, with most of it invested outside of Zimbabwe.

While accurate information was hard to come by, a 2001 US diplomatic cable that was later made public by the

WikiLeaks quoted the £1 billion figure and stated that while it was difficult to acquire credible information, there were rumours that his assets “include everything from secret accounts in Switzerland, the Channel Islands and the Bahamas to castles in Scotland.”

