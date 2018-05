BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A group of Libyan youths will shut down oilfields in Marada town in the east unless demands for better state services are met, a statement said on Sunday.

The group has been protesting in Marada, which lies near an oil pipeline feeding the Es Sider port.

