Libyan coastguard picks up 443 migrants headed for Italy

World Reuters Jun 22, 2018 04:05:19 IST

By Ahmed Elumami

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's coastguard picked up 443 African migrants on Thursday from three inflatable boats in trouble near its western coast, a spokesman said.

Libya is a main departure point for migrants fleeing wars and poverty trying to reach European countries, though crossings have dropped sharply since last July due to a more active coastguard supported by the European Union.

"The coastguard rescued 301 migrants early this morning, including three women and 46 children from 12 different sub-Saharan countries," its spokesman Ayoub Qassem told Reuters.

"The illegal migrants were on board two big rubber boats," Qassem said. "The engines of the two boats stopped working in the middle of sea."

He later said the coastguard had also recovered three bodies and rescued 142 illegal migrants 25 miles off Tripoli's eastern Qarabulli town after their boat got torn in the middle of sea.

Two migrants were being treated in a hospital, he said.

On Wednesday, one body was recovered and a group of 82 migrants were rescued off Tripoli's eastern Tajoura suburb, he also said.

Most migrants try to head across the Mediterranean towards Italy, hoping they will be picked up by ships run by aid groups and taken there, although many drown before they are rescued.

However, earlier this month, Italy's anti-immigrant interior minister Matteo Salvini vowed to no longer let charity ships offload rescued migrants in Italy, leaving one ship stranded at sea for several days with more than 600 migrants until Spain offered them safe haven.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will try on Sunday to persuade other EU leaders to agree a common policy on migrants although her chances of winning support from all 28 member states are slim.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Alison Williams)

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 04:05 AM

