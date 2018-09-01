Libya closes Tripoli airport after rockets fired

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan authorities closed Tripoli airport on Friday after some rockets were fired in its direction, a spokesman for the state airline Libyan Airlines said.

Flights will be diverted to Misrata airport, the spokesman said, without elaborating. Misrata lies about 190 km (120 miles) east of Tripoli.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Omar Fahmy and Ulf Laessing Editing by Gareth Jones)

